‘My children are not into politics, but I think my granddaughter will be a politician’ – Frema Osei-Opare

Akosua Frema Osei Opare?resize=700%2C469&ssl=1 Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare is Ghana's first Chief of Staff

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was a former MP

She talks about her decision to quit Parliament

The Chief of Staff is hopeful that her 18-year-old granddaughter will follow her footsteps into politics.

According to her, none of her four children ventured into politics but her grandchild is exhibiting signs of becoming a promising politician.

“None of them is into politics, but I must say that I think my granddaughter will be. She is now 18," Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said on Joy FM’s 'Personality Profile', Thursday, May 12, 2022.

She noted she could have unknowingly influenced the teenager because she took on campaign trips for the governing NPP.

“I believe she will be [a politician] because of the way she follows my work. She follows me around during the campaigning period.

“In 2020, she volunteered to do social media work [for the NPP]. She is the type who will spray her hair into NPP colours, so I suspect she wants to be a politician, but I am watching,” Akosua Frema Osei-Opare observed.

