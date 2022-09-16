My client is not a ‘galamsey kingpin’ – Aisha Huang’s lawyer

Nkrabea Effah Darteh and Aisha Huang

Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah Darteh, the lawyer for the embattled Chinese ‘galamsey’ queen, Aisha Huang, has said that Ghanaians perceptions of her client as a “galamsey kingpin” is not true.

In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, he reiterated that En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang has the right to be represented by a lawyer.



“People are presenting Aisha Huang as a notorious galamsey kingpin. That is not true but even assuming and for the sake of arguments, she has the right of any individual to a lawyer,” he said.



Lawyer Darteh, referencing Aisha’s 2018 cases, indicated that she has never been convicted of engaging in illicit mining, hence cannot be referred to as a ‘galamsey kingpin’.

He furthered, “she was on trial and the Attorney General said the trial should stop. Which means she has never been convicted of any offense in Ghana. So Aisha Huang is not an ex-convict. She has not been trailed and convicted of any offense.”



However, Aisha Huang is likely to spend up to 20 years behind bars if found convicted of her most recent accusations.



Aisha pleaded not guilty to two charges at the Circuit Court in Accra on September 14, 2022, and has been remanded into lawful custody.