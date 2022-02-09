My comment on Enchi is being misinterpreted – Suspended MCE

Suspended Sekondi-Takoradi MCE, Abdul Mumin Issah

I did not mean to insult the people of Enchi, says suspended MCE

Enchi is my second home, says Abdul Mumin Issah



Chief of Enchi asks Suspended MCE to apologise



Suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, has said the comments he is alleged to have made in his encounter with a police officer have been misinterpreted.



Abdul Mumin Issah is reported to have threatened a police officer on February 2, 2022, by saying, “I would send you to Enchi”.



His comments have been regarded by the people of Enchi and their chief, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, as an insult and they have asked him to apologise.



In a press statement, the suspended MCE said he could not belittle the people of Enchi because he has lived in the community for years and he also has relations from the community.

“I can assure Omanhene Beyeeman and all the good people of Enchi that the various negative interpretations placed on my comments in relation to Enchi in the said audio are unfortunately misplaced and far from the truth,” he said.



“I wish to place it on record that I have lived in Enchi for a period of time as a contractor to construct the Enchi College of Education (ENCHICO) Library. Apart from the library project, I also undertook some business activities in the area during my stay there. Indeed, I made a lot of friends and so much enjoyed whilst living in Enchi.



“I, therefore, cannot in my wildest imagination slight either the geographical location, infrastructural development nor the very good people living in the Aowin Traditional Area as a whole. I can assure Omanhene Beyeeman and all the good people of Enchi that the various negative interpretations placed on my comments in relation to Enchi in the said audio are unfortunately misplaced and far from the truth,” he added.



Abdul Mumin Issah added that because the comments he made was currently a matter in court, he could not comment on them.



Read the full statement by Abdul Mumin Issah below:



