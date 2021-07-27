My constituents are insecure, I will petition IGP - Akatsi South MP

Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency, Bernard Ahiafor

Source: GNA

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta region, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, has said he will petition the new acting Inspector General of police over growing state of insecurity within the Akatsi South Municipality.

Mr Ahiafor highlighted some crimes in his Constituency in recent times and said, "We are living in fear and panic because we can all fall victims to these happenings."



He recalled how some gunmen numbering about 12, attacked and robbed Mr Makafui Atsu Kumordzi, a popular private lotto operator at Ayitikope with millions of Cedis stolen after sustaining gunshot wounds in his residency some few months ago.



He said there were also instances where night security guards for some shops were also attacked and killed, motorbike theft, physical assaults, and many other increasingly heinous crimes, which have been recorded in the area.



"And now, these criminals have decided to destroy two precious souls, a pastor and his wife at Ayitikope with reasons yet to be made known," he said.



According to the legislator, the matter requires urgent attention to curb the trend and the main assailants be apprehended.



Mr Ahiafor made the disclosure to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after visiting the crime scene of the murdered Pastor and his wife at Ayitikope.

“The security situation in my constituency is not good at all. We should do something about it. I need the IGP and other security intelligence units to act swiftly due to the fact that without security we cannot have development.”



Mr Ahiafor also appealed to his constituents to volunteer to offer assistance to the police to flush out some criminals in the system.



He further raised concerns about the “silent majority of some Ghanaians” being the most dangerous attitude when it came to security.



“The more silent we become, the more we are endangering society. Let’s speak up for our own good.”



However, the police at Akatsi has initiated steps to arrest those behind the recent murder of Apostle and Mrs Gbedema, leaders of Harmony with Jesus Ministry International.



A team of investigators from the Volta Regional Crime Office of the Ghana Police Service have reported at the crime scene for thorough investigations into the barbaric act.