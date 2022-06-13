4
My constituents have warned me against supporting LGBTQ – MP

Hon Patrick Boakye Yiadom MP for Obuasi East, Patrick Boakye-Yiadom

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Obuasi East, Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, has said that his constituents have warned him against endorsing LGBTQI+.

Currently, parliament is considering a Private Members Bill against the LGBTQI+ and its related activities.

The bill, led by Sam Nartey George, who is the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram wants LGBTQI+ activities to be declared alien to Ghana and bar members of the community from being open about it.

Speaking to the media after the Green Ghana project Friday, Patrick Boakye-Yiadom indicated that after consultations with stakeholders in his constituency, they have asked him to support the bill that bars LGBTQI+ activities.

“I have spoken to the Chiefs, Imams, people in the mines, teachers, and what they say I should go and do in Parliament is to say no, no, no to LGBTQI+. Even if animals don’t do this then why will we want human beings who were created in God’s image to engage in this sacrilege? If God had sanctioned this, you and I will not have been here so for me and my constituents, we say no to LGBTQI+,” he said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam Nartey George believes that the bill will be passed in order to prevent LGBTQI+ activities in the country.

