My constituents will assault anyone who badmouths E-levy - NPP MP

Yaw Frimpong Addo, MP for Manso Adubia

The Member of Parliament for Manso Adubia Yaw Frimpong Addo has revealed that his constituents are in full support of the proposed E-Levy.

According to the lawmaker, anyone who would oppose the levy in his constituency would be given the beaten of his or her life.



The MP speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the socio-economic problems of the country require sustainable revenue generation strategies to resolve them and the E-levy is an avenue we can use to do that.



In his view, the E-Levy is a thought-through budget proposal to meet the huge demands of development.



He explained that Ghanaians must support the government so we could generate more revenue for development.

“In my constituency, they need roads, and they are convinced that the introduction of the E-Levy will help fix their roads. And so, you go there and tell them the E-Levy is bad, they will beat you.”



He noted that the levy has been technically approved in the budget statement presented in parliament.



Mr. Frimpong Addo maintained that the levy is a good initiative and Ghanaians must support it.



The opposition from the Minority he added was not justified and the levy would be passed and help Ghana develop.