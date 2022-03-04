My crime in the NDC is fighting to preserve Mills' legacy - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho

Former deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has taken a swipe at the umbrella family for ignoring the Asomdwee Park despite being in power for a little over one term before the current government took over.

Speaking on Frontline programme on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said former President John Dramani Mahama ignored the Asomdwee Park, left it in a deplorable state, and never took interest in completing it.



He disclosed that one of the major reasons why he has been hated by some party members was based on his decision to preserve the legacy of the late Mills, lobby to have the park completed to suit the original plan it was designed for.



“The crime I committed was to preserve the legacy of President Mills. I decided to preserve his legacy and that is why some of them have hated me. Former President John Dramani Mahama held office for years but failed to complete the Asomdwee Park.



"The new government took over office and I had to lobby and appeal to them to complete the Asomdwee Park. That was the crime I committed and that is why they have hated me all these years.



"After the death of Mills, I preserved his legacy and I remained loyal to him and for that reason, I have been hated. That is my only crime.”



He stressed, the party that claimed to love the late Mills was unable to preserve his legacy and because I did that, he I have become a subject of hate.

The Asomdwee Park is currently undergoing a GHc4.4-million Asomdwee Park Redevelopment Project.



It involves the general maintenance of the park, refurbishment of dilapidated buildings and the provision of drainage infrastructure.



Other works include the construction of a mast and a protective wall and the laying of new pavement.



The project is being financed through the Coastal Development Authority (CODA).



The facelift will entail completion of planned and uncompleted projects that have been abandoned since 2012.



There will also be additional enhancements to improve the tourism potential of the facility.