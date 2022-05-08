My daughter is not on Twitter – John Mahama flags fake account

John Mahama alerts public to fake Farida Mahama Twitter account
Farida is only daughter of the former president
Said account has 12,000 followers and was created in January 2021
Former President John Dramani Mahama has announced that his daughter, Farida, does not have a Twitter account.
The notice posted on his Facebook and Twitter handles said any such account had been created “some unscrupulous person,” who was sending out tweets in her name.
The posts were accompanied by a screenshot of the said handle @FaridaMahama_, an account created in January 2021 and which at the time of filing this report has 12,000 followers.
“My daughter, Farida Mahama, does not have a Twitter account. Kindly ignore and stop following the account in the attached screenshot, set up by some unscrupulous person and being used to send out tweets in her name,” Mahama captioned the post.
Farida was born in 2004 to Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, who were married in 1992. She is their only daughter and also the last child.
My daughter, Farida Mahama, does not have a Twitter account.— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) May 7, 2022
Kindly ignore and stop following the account in the attached screenshot, set up by some unscrupulous person and being used to send out tweets in her name. pic.twitter.com/ikUaEVIKZd
