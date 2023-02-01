13
Menu
News

My designation as Minister for Pensions not new – Employment minister

Ignatius Baffour Awuah Ignatius Baffour Awuah Ignatius Baffour Awuah Ignatius Baffour Awuah Ignatius Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has clarified issues surrounding his designation as Minister for Pensions.

According to him, the pensions minister role is something that has existed and is not a new creation of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, citinewsroom.com reports.

He added that he is still the employment minister and is just taking on additional roles as the pensions minister-designate.

“I appeared before the [Public Accounts] committee and the chairman asked me which minister is responsible for SSNIT and I read the letter to him. So, it’s not any new thing.

“I still remain the Minister for Employment except that I have additional responsibility with oversight of pensions. That’s the simple terms of reference to see over SSNIT and National Pensions Regulatory Authority as my agencies for policy directives,” the minister is quoted to have said on Citi News.

The minister further explained that the role was previously played by the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta.

“The law says that the President has to designate a specific Minister for pensions. So that is what he has exactly done just that to a greater extent, I was playing that particular role, but I had not been officially designated as Minister responsible.

“It’s just been more official. To be very honest, hitherto, it was under the Minister of Finance. So, I am surprised by the publications because this was just to clear a point by the Committee,” he said.

The minister’s disclosure that he was the minister-designate for pensions met some public outcry.

The new responsibility has been widely opposed by the minority caucus in Parliament.

They believe that the decision is untenable in the face of current economic challenges with Ghana seeking IMF assistance.

IB/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: