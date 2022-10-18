12
My detractors will be put to shame – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo New President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo says his works in the Ashanti Region will soon put his detractors to shame.

The President who was speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Suame Interchange on Tuesday said, his administration has been committed to the development of the Ashanti Region and all parts of the country.

Acknowledging the current difficulties of the country currently, the president said, “In spite of the current challenges confronting the country which I know will be over soon, I continue to be excited about the prospects ahead. And I urge all to join hands to build the Ghana we want”.

Touching on the construction of the 4-tier interchange, the president stressed that work will be completed on schedule and that the contractor has been admonished to ensure movement of commuters is not hindered.

The President has been under fire following his comments relating to demands from residents of the Kwabre East Constituency for their road to be fixed, but speaking just a day after the controversy, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the government is committed to providing good roads for Ghanaians.

