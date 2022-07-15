My disability caused my parents separation, my mother abandoned me at age 12 - Man reveals

George Kwaah, Cobbler

Source: SVTV Africa

Physically challenged cobbler, George Kwaah has revealed that his parents separated at age 12 after both legs got paralyzed.

Speaking on Daily Hustle, George indicated that his disability occurred overnight. The sudden change came with frustration and eventually caused his parents' separation.



“There was a funeral at our family house at the time. My grandmother told my mom not to leave me behind, but she left while I was asleep. When I woke up the next morning, I couldn’t stand,” he recounted.



According to George, he visited the hospital, but the doctor said, “They can’t operate on me because I wasn’t born with it. So I trained with the clutches and calipers to help with my movement."



Eventually, his condition became a cause of worry among his parents. After their separation, his father left him in the care of his grandmother to work but never came back.

“My father was distressed about my situation because it was unexpected. So they got angry and separated. My mom was close, but we didn’t live together. She got another partner. The last time I saw her was at age 12."



Nicknamed Enkasa, he attended Kanieshie Technical School. Speaking about his time in school, George mentioned he experienced stigma.



“One time, a colleague teased me with it and called me a sick person for being friends with his girlfriend. We fought, and the school authorities suspended me for a week,” Enkasa shared.