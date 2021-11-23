My divorce propelled UT Bank's success - Prince Amoabeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng

UT Bank was hit by banking crisis in 2017

My divorce helped me concentrate on the business, Kofi Amoabeng



Kofi Amoabeng shoots down assertions of setting up a new bank



President of UT Holdings, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has opened up about his divorce from his wife, stating that it rather contributed to the success of the bank.



Narrating his journey in transitioning from a military man into the corporate world, Mr. Amoabeng mentioned that he encountered a number of challenges in establishing himself in the entrepreneurship venture he had chosen.



He indicated however that the challenges did not break his strong resolve to become a successful entrepreneur.



Speaking on Joy Prime’s ‘Prime Morning’ on Monday, Prince Kofi Amoabeng revealed that he struck gold when he divorced his wife as the separation afforded him ample time to concentrate on the business he had set out to establish.

“Because I didn’t have the family burden, I could even devote more of every time I had to build the company. Yeah because when my kids were home, naturally you’ll come and play with them, you listen to their problems, you try to solve their problems at school, school issues, but all these things ‘luckily’, and I say luckily in inverted commas, my wife took them away,” he explained.



The Co-founder of the now defunct UT Bank also mentioned that the demands associated with his business took him away from his family.



He intimated that the situation led to a disconnect between himself and children.



Commenting on his defunct bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng said he was happy with the turn of events stating that he attributes everything to God.



He further shot down assertions of setting up a new bank or resuscitating the defunct UT Bank.