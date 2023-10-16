My driver earns GH¢5,000, it's shameful NABCO trainees get GH¢700 – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has berated government's monthly stipend of GH¢700 paid to personnel under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme.

Speaking in an interview on Skyy Power FM on October 13, 2023, he emphasized that the issue goes beyond the salary citing the lack of permanency in the positions.



He questioned why his driver, for example, earns a monthly salary of Five thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢5,000) while the trainees, some of them university graduates are paid only GH¢700.



“Vote for someone who will be able to give you a permanent job and not NABCO, the kind of jobs I am coming to create has nothing to do with NABCO…even my driver I pay him GH¢ 5,000 cedis a month, and someone who has completed a university, you give the person 700 cedis a month, and you are saying you have created job, so we should clap for you?



"It’s a shame, because someone who has completed university is taking GH¢700 cedis and those who did not go to school are getting GH¢3,000, GH¢5,000,” he said.



Agyapong further pleaded with the party delegates, urging them to grant him the opportunity to lead the country so that he could address these disparities and create employment.

He continued "So, if I tell you that Ghana's biggest challenge is unemployment, believe me, if given the opportunity, I will create businesses to tackle it,” he added.



Kennedy will contest for the NPP flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA

