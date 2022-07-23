My ex-husband has abandoned us for 13 years after bringing him to the US - US-based Ghanaian

DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Evelyn Adu

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian, Evelyn Adu has disclosed that her ex-husband abandoned his family and moved back to Ghana; he has not communicated with any of his three children for 13 years.

According to Evelyn, they had a great relationship up until he touched on American soil. Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Miss Adu indicated that he came into the marriage with a head-of-the-family mindset, and she was unhappy about that.



“That mindset he had about being the man of the house was not working for me, and I tolerated it a lot too, but it ended eventually. I didn’t divorce him. He just left for Ghana,” she said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.



Evelyn mentioned that she panicked initially, but the separation has made her more confident about herself. She believes she can do anything she puts her mind to.



“I didn’t know if I could make it. Now, I know that I’m a strong woman and I’m more confident about myself. I don’t have a man around to cater to me. It’s been like that for 13 years,” she added.

Miss Adu disclosed that she met him in Ghana through her brother. She believes their marriage fell through because they did not fully know each other.



“It doesn’t have to be a long time, but you need to study each other for a while. It was not like that for me.”



Speaking on the many divorce cases abroad, especially among Ghanaians, Evelyn said that the cause is finances and lack of communication.