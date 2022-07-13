0
My ex-husband lied about his name and job for seven years - Germany-based Ghanaian

Dj Nyaami And Germany Based Ghanaian Esther Asare 2 Dj Nyaami and Germany-based Ghanaian Esther Asare

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian Esther Asare has disclosed that she feels uneasy whenever she visits Ghana for various reasons, but the significant one among them is her past relationship.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Esther revealed that her seven-year-old relationship ended after discovering that he was already married. Also, he lied about his real name throughout their relationship.

“His mum is Muslim, so he had a Muslim name, but I thought it was just one of his names, but that was his actual name. What he told me was fake. He told me that he studied abroad, but it was all lies. He only completed SHS, and that certificate was fake too,” she recounted.

Esther mentioned that she found out about his fake profile when processing for him to travel to Germany. He was a mechanic but posed as an auto engineer.

“That was not a problem, but he was not honest with me. I wanted to buy land, so he had my money. We married in court and decided to do the traditional one later, but his attitude changed.

Eventually, I came to Ghana, and he was married with a child,” Esther added.

According to Esther, she only found out about his other wife in a dream and confirmed it when she visited the country for work.

Esther mentioned that she got him arrested for refusing to provide the land documents.

“I gave him about Ghs20,000, but he did not buy the land. I collaborated with the police and got him arrested, and within 48 hours, he was in court.”

