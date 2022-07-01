My ex-wife’s attitude changed after I brought her to Denmark - Denmark-based Ghanaian

Issac Baidoo and host of the programme

Source: SVTV Africa

Denmark-based Ghanaian Issac Baidoo has revealed that he gave her Ghanaian girlfriend an option before flying her abroad, to accept that he would continue his intimate relationship with his Dane baby mama.

Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Mr Baidoo indicated that he could not let go of his Dane baby mama because she helped him find his footing in Denmark when he arrived initially. Also, he could not ignore his Ghanaian girlfriend either.



Issac eventually came to Ghana, married her girlfriend and flew her to Denmark. According to Issac, his wife’s (now ex-wife) attitude changed after a few months.



“The white woman brought me to Denmark, so I couldn’t just break up with her. She helped me a lot. That is why I made that agreement with my wife because she also thought that I had deserted her.

The agreement was that the white woman helped me and that I couldn't break up with her. So I will visit her sometimes. But her attitude changed after my Ghanaian wife got here. She joined a bad company and started lying about her finances,” he said.



The father of 6 mentioned that he does not believe that his ‘side-chick’ is the reason for the attitudinal change because he informed her about his extramarital affair before the trip.



“We broke up after a year and a half. I left my house for her and our two kids. Now I am married to another white lady. I have two kids with each of the three women; the Ghanaian, Dane woman who helped me, and my current wife,” Issac added.