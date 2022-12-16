0
Menu
News

My father didn’t know his father – Francisca Oteng discloses

Oteng And Daughter5.png Francisca Oteng and her father, Dr. Kwaku Oteng

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection nominee, Francisca Oteng Mensah, has disclosed that her father, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, grew up without his father actively playing a role in his life.

She said the Angel Group of Companies founder did not know his father while growing up.

Francisca Oteng made this statement in the presence of her father and members of the parliament’s Appointment Committee while being vetted for the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection position.

In a bid to throw more light on the ‘Mensah’ attached to her surname, after one of the Appointment Committee members inquired if it was her husband’s name, she explained that:

“Mensah isn’t my husband’s name, it’s my father’s name. Growing up, my father didn’t have a good relationship with his father, or let me say, he didn’t know his father. After he grew up to a certain age, he discovered that his father was called, De-Graft Oteng. I was named after three people, Francisca is my father’s best friend who is a pastor, Oteng is my father’s biological father’s name and the Mensah is my father’s name.”

Meanwhile, Francisca Oteng, who doubles as the Kwabre East MP, is part of the two nominees appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after he revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo, who was absent from work for an extended period.

President Akufo-Addo also nominated the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and MP for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, as minister-designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, following Adwoa Safo's exit.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea