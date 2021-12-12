My father has been the biggest influence on my career – Gyakie

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie

Songstress Gyakie has nothing but accolades for her father, the legendary highlife musician Nana Acheampong.

She detailed how her father’s love for music nurtured her talent into greatness.



Gyakie had a lot to say about sharing the limelight with her father on Showbiz 360 with Giovani Caleb.



“My dad has been an influence when it comes to my craft since I was a child. Because I got to see him perform, I got to see him backstage rehearsing with his band, I got to see how the fans were all over him, every time.”



According to Jacklin Acheampong, known professionally as Gyakie, her love for good music is from all the grooming she received from her father.



“And he always goes to the studio with me when he gets the time or whenever I am home. So I think he groomed my love for music. I fell in love with music because of my dad.”

Gyakie is set to perform at the GTco music concert alongside Stonebwoy, Davido, Zlatan, Adina Thembi and others at the Accra Sports Stadium on 17 December.





Gracie’s first year as a breakthrough artist has been nothing but amazing. From being the most likes Ghanaian female musician on Twitter to be the most streamed female musician in Ghana and the most Shazamed song in Nigeria.“Super excited. First of all, as you said, my first performance at the Accra Sports Stadium. The numbers are going to be crazy. It’s free. You don’t have an excuse if you are in Accra or you have the chance to come to Accra. This one, you are not paying anything just come good music. You will not get this anywhere.”