My father’s chieftaincy was one of the most useless jobs in the world – Son of late Somey paramount chief

A dissatisfied son of the late Paramount Chief of the Somey Traditional Area, Togbui Hor II, has described his father’s reign as one of the most useless jobs in the world.

The son, Courage Kwame Azumah, explained that with what he saw during his father’s paramountcy, he and his siblings were bold enough to tell their father that it was not an attractive thing for them.



This follows a moment when their late father told them that upon his death, they should not bother to succeed him because it would be the turn of the other gate of royals in their area.



Speaking with Etsey Atisu, the host of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, Courage Azumah stressed that even today, if that position was given to him on a silver platter, he would reject it outrightly.



“… for instance, he said when he dies, we shouldn’t struggle to become the next chief because it is not our gate which is going. We have to give the opportunity to the other gate who will bring somebody to be the next chief and we told him that his chieftaincy that we saw was one of the most useless occupations in the world, that none of us was interested to become a chief.



“If it was given to me on a silver platter, I wouldn’t take it, because if you look at your father, he has been a chief for 41 years and what is there to show,” he said.

He also said that in his estimation, his father was too good for the position he occupied as the chief of that area for 41 years because he only thought of others, not himself.



That notwithstanding, he said that some people still treated him wickedly.



“My father was too good for that role because somebody who is not corrupt, somebody who does not like money, somebody who cares only for the people and will not go about for his selfish gains



“I remember in 1983, my father fed the whole town. He was a farmer as well. He had acres of farmland which was not in our traditional area. He travelled to other places to farm but somewhere along the line, the lands that he had in the area, they were taken away by other people and he just told us to let them go,” he explained.



Watch his full interview below:









AE/OGB