My father was the first person to establish a fuel station in Kumasi - Germany-based Ghanaian

A Ghanaian man known as Kwasi Oppong based in Hamburg, Germany has disclosed his father was the first person to build a fuel station in Kumasi.



According to him, his father who is no longer in the country is quite popular at Tafo Pankrono because of the establishment of the fuel station.



"My father is called Super, a very popular person at Tafo Pankrono. He was the first person to establish a filling station in Kumasi...My parents who are part of the U.S army have now been transferred to Frankfurt."

Mr Oppong, who hails from Nhyeaso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region but is now based in Germany told Zion Felix in the interview that he left Ghana 20 years ago while a student.



He is happily married and has 3 children with his wife and owns a restaurant in Germany.



Watch the video below:



