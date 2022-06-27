My first 100 days as president will centre on peace, security and stability – Kojo Bonsu

Aspiring flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, Kojo Bonsu

An aspiring flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, Kojo Bonsu, has said that his first priority as president would focus on peace building and tight security to protect citizens from internal and external aggression.

According to him, there is too much indiscipline and lack of security in the country and the trend needs to change.



To buttress his point, he cited the numerous instances where land guards have impersonated soldiers to brutalise land owners or scare them away to possess their properties.



“In the 100 days, my policy would be about bringing peace, security, and stability. That’s what I want for every Ghanaian. Every student who completes SHS would have to undergo compulsory military training for two years as a national service because of the indiscipline in the country. Citizens don’t have peace; today you hear that someone has impersonated a soldier to kill someone on their land,” he said on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Monday.



The former Kumasi Mayor added that during elections, people arm themselves with guns and kill people indiscriminately and nothing is said or done, all of which he believes “threaten the peace and stability of the nation.”

Stressing on the gaps in security, Mr. Kojo Bonsu said that “unlike the previous days where foreigners can move about freely even as at 2:00 am, today you cannot do same without facing some dangers” or risk being kidnapped.



He denied knowledge of the Inspector General of Police (IGPs) paying allegiance to the president who appointed them to neglect their duties.



In selecting the next IGP during his tenure, he declared that “I will have a discussion with the first three in line for the position of IGP to find out who would follow my vision. I will ask you questions and give you homework to go and think about within three days to come and tell me. If you are right, I will appoint you…I will not just appoint.”