My first political prophecy was pro-NDC, made me public enemy in Kumasi – Owusu Bempah

Isaac Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has disclosed how he became public enemy number one in the Ashanti Regional capital years ago over a prophecy, his first political prophecy.

He told his congregants last Friday, December 31, 2021; at a Watch Night and Crossover gathering that he had dared as a young pastor to prophesy in favour of the main opposition National Democratic Congres, NDC, hence his travails.



Owusu Bempah also revealed that he was censured even by members of the church he belonged to, from his seniors and peers and then the general public.



“No one taught me to prophesy, I was a junior pastor under my senior at the Prempeh Assembly Hall and God spoke to me about who will win an election. I did not even know what politics was.



“ At the time, I was leading a prayer session that had nothing to do with NPP and NDC. I just heard myself saying, ‘those thinking the NPP will win that election were mistaken, NDC was going to be victorious.’



He continued: “The amount of insult that I received because of the NPP’s popularity in the Ashanti Region and for a person to declare victory for the NDC.

“My senior pastors and church elders and peers were all angry with me, and I suffered lots of fear and anxiety until after the election, the NDC really did emerge victorious,” he said without specifying the particular year.



During the 2021 crossover service, the church also played a series of videos to buttress the fact that all electoral prophecies that Owusu Bempah has spoken about in the past had come to pass – both in Ghana and outside.



He also narrated how he eventually became friends with some politicians as a result of his prophetic work, mentioning among others his relationship with Samuel Donkor, Asaase Gyimah and Mike Gizo.



Owusu Bempah in his submissions also stated that he was only transmitting the directives or revelations from God and that he was apolitical. He is, however, known as the Nation’s Prophet and is a close spiritual ally of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Bempah delivered coded prophecies this year as compared to pointblank pronouncements that he has made in previous years. The move is believed to be as a result a threat of prosecution for some kinds of doom prophecies.

The Ghana Police Service on December 27 issued a statement, prompting prophets on the need not to make prophecies that cause ‘fear and panic.’



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true."



“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement added.