My fuel tank is filled for free – Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has said she doesn’t pay to fill her tank at the fuel pump when the station managers make her out.

A Twitter user with the handle @brytepeprah responding to a post by Nana Aba questioned, “Hi my name is Nana Aba, I want gob3 GHC20, but I have no money.” Has that ever worked for you?”



In response, the GHOne Television General Manager tweeted, “I hardly pay for food and clothes. Fuel sef if I meet the manager at the fuel station, them dey fill my tank dash me. To answer your question, yes, it works all the time for me. I don’t even speak.”

As to whether she was being serious or joking is not clear but her initial tweet, to which @brytepeprah responded, had been a post that asked fans: “Would you rather be wealthy with a bad name or poor with a good name?”