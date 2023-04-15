My ‘go burn the sea’ comment not meant to disrespect Ghanaians – NPP MP

Alexander Akwasi Acquah is MP for Akyem Oda Constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda Constituency in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, says a statement he made suggesting members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who doubt Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine negatively affected the economy “can go and burn the sea, ” was not to disrespect Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview on UTV monitored by Angelonline.com.gh Mr Acquah said, his comment neither sought to look down on the people who have complained of the harsh economic situation.



The governing party’s lawmaker who has received public bashing after making the comment, further challenged the NDC to prove beyond reasonable doubts why Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war had not affected the economy.



Mr. Akwasi Acquah who argues that critics cannot solely apportion blame on the NPP government for the economic hardship in the country, maintained that Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war cannot be left out.



Mr. Acquah was defending comments made by his colleague MP for Abetifi constituency, Bryan Acheampong who is also the Agric Minister, indicating the NPP will not hand over power to the NDC in 2024 because, they are going to overturn the economy to enable them to retain the seat.

Touching on the NDC’s continuous criticism of the government’s decision to seek financial bailout at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the MP in his view said, seeking financial bailout is not a “taboo”.



Accordingtto him, “only visionless people do not go for loan” when necessary.



“At this point in time once we [NPP] are done restructuring the IMF programme and take off, Ghanaians will understand truly that we are good managers of the economy than the NDC.



“So, when they understand that Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine War were our setback, Ghanaians will give us the power by voting for us,” he added.