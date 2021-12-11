My good works have been recognized by Forbes – Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo with members of the Forbes Africa team at the Jubilee House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo Akufo-Addo has said his recognition by Forbes Magazine as the African of the Year is a verdict on the good works of his administration.

He dedicated the awards to Ghanaians after indicating that they have supported him over the years to deliver on his mandate as president.



Mr Akufo-Addo indicated that Forbes Magazine has recognized the good work he has been doing with his team to deliver good governance to the Ghanaian people.



He received his plaque after being named by Forbes Magazine as the ‘African of the Year’ for 2021, at the seat of Government, the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, December 9.



In a Facebook post, Mr Akufo-Addo said “On Thursday, 9th December 2021, I received, officially, the Forbes “African of the Year Award” from Forbes Magazine.

“The President of the US National Bar Association, Judge Carlos E. Moore, also presented a “Lifetime Achievement Award” in recognition of my ‘initiative to provide free quality education to students’, which ‘will help with the broader development’ of Ghana, as highlighted in Goal 4 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”



In an interaction with official from Forbes Magazine, Mr Akufo-Addo said “That for me is the most comforting aspect because a lot of the time you don’t know to what extent other people are taking note of what you are doing, but it appears you have a very good grasp of all the things we are doing we are trying to do to develop our country. I have a maximum of 8 years to try and make an impact on this country.



“So, it is something that has been a very important inspiration for me to get many things on the ground as possible.



“But I am happy that is is producing results, basically it is as a result of the work of my government , not just myself, but all the various people that have been assisting me and also about the population of the Ghanaian people who have made these choices and have been very supportive of the work that do so I am looking at this prize as one for Ghana , for my government and lastly for myself.”