'My government has built solid economic foundation' - Akufo-Addo

Mon, 10 Jan 2022 Source: 3news.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the local economy is recovering from the impact of the coronavirus.
He said it would even recover much stronger this year.
Mr Akufo-Addo expressed optimism of a swift economy recovery due to what he said was the solid economic foundation his administration has built.
“2021 has proven to be tough year not only for us but also everyone on the planet,” he said.
He added: “Our economy is recovering and will recover much stronger in 2022-2023, my government has built solid economic foundation.”
“Our economy is recovering and it will recover much stronger in 2022” - @NAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/iB6d8GDlQX— Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) January 9, 2022
Source: 3news.com
Related Articles:
- I’m sorry – ASEPA boss apologises to GAF over false claim that presidential jet was 'misused'
- COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah takes office as EOCO Boss today
- Presidential aircraft was not used for Christmas shopping in UK - GAF
- I personally witnessed Akufo-Addo’s chair being assigned a V8 – Mahama’s aide
- Air Force requested an Executive not Presidential jet – Oppong-Nkrumah explains
- Read all related articles