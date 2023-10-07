My government’s commitment to education has been exemplary – Akufo-Addo boasts

Akufo-Addo presenting a prize to a teacher

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his Government’s commitment to education has been exemplary.

He said his government believes that quality education is the enabler that makes the difference between developed and developing nation.



This is the reason for committing so much to the:



1. Free SHS policy;



2. the restoration of Teacher and Nursing Trainees' allowance;



3. the implementation of GALOP in ten thousand (10,000) low-performing basic schools;

4. the institutionalization of National Standardized Test (NST) for P2, P4 and P6;



5. the introduction and implementation of the Standard-Based Curriculum;



6. the introduction of STEM Education and construction of STEM High Schools, of which ten (10) Model STEM Schools at various stages of completion, contracts for ten (10) 21st Century Model Schools have been awarded, and twenty (20) STEM Centres are under construction;



7. the introduction and prioritisation of free Technical Vocational Education and Training;



8. the creation of Ghana TVET Service to be responsible for TVET and Skills Training policy implementation;

9. the distribution of hundreds of school buses and other vehicles for schools;



10. the implementation of No Guarantor Policy for Students’ Loans for tertiary education;



11. the introduction of the Professional Development Allowance (PDA) for teachers;



12. the introduction of the One-Teacher-One-Laptop Policy;



13. the strengthening of the National Inspectorate Authority to certify quality at our educational institutions;

14. the modernisation and retooling of the Ghana Library Authority to support learning and research; and



15. the distribution of sixteen (16) Prados to all Regional Directors of Education and Pickups to all Agencies and Directorates of the Ministry of Education, Metro, Municipal and District Directors of Education.



The President listed and touted his achievements in the sector on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day on October 5 to celebrate teachers for their immeasurable contribution towards the provision of inclusive, equitable, quality education and lifelong learning for all.



In Ghana at Takoradi in the Western Region, the sixth edition of the Ghana Teacher Prize was held where deserving teachers were recognised.