My heart is broken – Captain Smart announces death of his sister

Captain Smart says he is heartbroken by the death of his sister

Captain Smart lost his father about four weeks ago



Barely a month after announcing the passing of his father, outspoken journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart) has lost his sister.



Announcing the death of his sister in a Facebook post, the host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV said he has been left heartbroken from the loss.

“My Dear lovely sister. I thought we planned to take care of mom till she's 100 and bury her together. Why have you left all this load to me alone? My heart is broken. Why so soon without a notice. Sister I love you and you will forever remain in my heart till we meet again. Say hello to Granny for me,” he captioned his post which he shared with two pictures of his deceased sister.



This will be the second time in a little over a month that the anti-corruption crusader has lost a close relative.



Captain Smart about four weeks ago announced that he had lost a father. In a similar post to the recent one he has made, he shared a picture of a man which he captioned “RIP Daddy. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Papa I will forever remember you. Rest well.”



