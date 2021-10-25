My husband has fallen sick in remand - Jesus Ahuofe's wife laments

•Vivian Appiah says her husband has fallen ill

• Police arrested Jesus Ahuofe for Shatta Wale's death prophecy



• Jesus Ahuofe is yet to be released from police custody



Wife of Ghanaian pastor, Jesus Ahuofe, Vivian Appiah, has disclosed that her husband who has been remanded in police custody for almost a week has taken ill.



She has expressed worry that despite the deteriorating health condition of her husband, he has been denied bail.



“My husband is not feeling well. As I speak to you, I’m on my way to the cantonments police station to see him. I don’t know the kind of laws we work with but something must be done. He is calm but he is not feeling well. In our own way, we are doing our best to salvage the situation,” she stated during an interview with Peace FM’s Akwasi Aboagye.

It can be recalled that Mrs Vivian Appiah bemoaned why her husband is being kept in police custody even after the main culprit, Shatta Wale, has been arrested.



In an earlier interview with CiTi TV, Mrs. Vivian Appiah said when she tried to find out why her ‘innocent’ husband is still being kept in police custody, she was told that it was an order from above.



“We’re here at the criminal office today too. After talking to the officer, he said we have to see the overall boss. We went there and he told us that his boss says his hands are tied because it’s an order from above. We want to know the order from above who is ordering that an innocent man be kept in police custody. Shatta Wale is around. He has been kept with his two boys and confessed that what he did was a prank so why are they still keeping my husband? We are still searching for the order from above. We want to ask him if he thinks my husband killed Shatta Wale or what?” She earlier stated in an interview with Citi news.



