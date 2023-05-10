1
Menu
News

My illiterate mother can manage Ghana better than Akufo-Addo – LPG Chairman

Video Archive
Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kwaku Marfo, has accused the current administration of mismanaging the economy.

He is not satisfied with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's governance style, suggesting that even his illiterate mother could govern the country more effectively.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to avoid making any further voting mistakes and instead consider voting for the LPG in the upcoming 2024 elections.

"From 2016 to 2020, things were a bit better, but from 2020 till now, with the kind of governance happening, my illiterate mother can manage the country better, so it means that Ghanaians will not make any mistakes by voting wrongly again; they will rather vote for LPG's Kofi Akpaloo," he said.

Speaking in an interview with Hello FM on May 9, 2023, the LPG chairman highlighted his concerns about the state of affairs under the NPP-led administration.

He claimed that although there was some improvement between 2016 and 2020, the governance that has unfolded since then has been alarming.

Expressing his discontent, he emphasized the hardships faced by ordinary Ghanaians and the difficult living conditions prevailing in the country.

He questioned whether the current state of affairs aligns with former President John Agyekum Kufour's governance principles, suggesting that Ghana should not be suffering considering its abundance of natural resources such as diamonds, gold, timber, and bauxite.

"Things are hard, and living conditions are not also easy; we will plead with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo; is that how former President Kufuor ruled Ghana? There is a saying that when your father lives well, you follow his footsteps, so we will plead with him that Ghana is not a country that we should suffer because we have diamonds, gold, timber, and bauxite," he added.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb


AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: