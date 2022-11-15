My integrity my most cherished asset – Bawumia dismisses ‘appearance fee’ claims

Charles Adu Boahen

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says his integrity is his most cherished asset and he will not allow anyone to undermine it.

Dr. Bawumia reacted swiftly on his Facebook page on Monday, following allegations by Anas Aremeyaw Anas that a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, had used his name to solicit for money.



In his strongly worded reaction on Facebook, Mr. Bawumia fumed at the alleged conduct of the Minister, adding that he was not aware of any such dealing by the Minister.



“My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors,” Mr. Bawumia stated.



The Vice President described the position of the Minister of State as untenable, following the revelation, and called for his dismissal.

“I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.



“I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities,” he added.



Shortly after the Vice President’s post, the President announced the removal of the minister from government.



“The President thanked Mr. Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavors,” the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin added.