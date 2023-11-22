My interest is that Bawumia becomes the next President of Ghana – Mamprugu Overlord

The overload of Mamprugu, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga

The Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, overload of Mamprugu, has said that his interest is to see Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a son of Mamprugu, become the President of Ghana.

He, therefore, appealed to his subjects to work towards the victory of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming General Elections, the 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential Elections.



The Nayiri made this known when the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)visited his palace in Nalerigu to officially inform him of his victory at the presidential primaries of the NPP.



The Nayiri expressed delight at the Vice President’s victory and appealed to his people to do their best to ensure that Dr Bawumia becomes victorious in the presidential elections of 2024.

“That message of the Overload to his subjects is that the victory that has been chalked by the Vice President and he has brought it for him to receive, he has received it and that he has given it to his subjects. They must make sure that what is expected does become a reality. No one should one day come and tell him that he didn’t know what his interest was. The interest of the Nayiri is to make sure his son [ Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] becomes the next President of Ghana,” the Nayiri said through a translator.



The Nayiri conferred an honour on the Vice President by giving him a new traditional title. He enjoined him to be a unifier and work to bring all aggrieved persons to his fold for victory.