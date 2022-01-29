My journey to Italy through Libya's dangerous desert, Mediterranean sea - Ghanaian man recounts

A Germany-based Ghanaian only known as Bra Ben has recounted his horrifying experience travelling as an illegal migrant to Italy.

As a young man, who wanted greener pastures in the United States of America, he opted to rather travel to Italy by using an unapproved route from Libya.



Though he was making a good amount of money from his driving business, he decided to sell his car at GH¢45 million old currency (now GH¢4, 500) to raise more money to embark on that dangerous trip.



"I was very hardworking while in Ghana, I was a professional driver. I made quite some money from that profession. I had a taxi and a home used Vectra. At a point, the introduction of PROTOA [Progressive Transport Owners' Association] by former president John Agyekum Kufour affected the job. There were lots of misunderstandings between GPRTU and members of PROTOA.



"So I stopped the driving business and relocated to Ashaiman to stay with my brother who used to work at Tema Oil Refinery. Upon further thoughts, I decided to sell my Vectra car and relocate to Italy. Then, I bought the car at 75 million old Ghana cedis, I had to sell at 45 million old ghana cedis," he narrated to Zion Felix in an interview, monitored by GhanaWeb



He told the blogger, ZionFelix that, a young university graduate who decided to return to Ghana when he saw the dangerous path in Libya, unfortunately, died on the way.



Having gone through all those hardships on his journey for a greater future, Bra Ben is now settled in Germany.

According to him, he has been in Germany for 14 years. "I come from Bono Ahafo, Seikwa. I have been in Germany for 14 years but I left Ghana in 2008," he said.



He also recounted how he, together with other illegal travellers were abandoned on Libya's dangerous desert by their driver.



He sadly added that, during the journey on the Mediterranean sea, 5 people - one Ghanaian, and 4 Nigerians - died while on sea.



Bra Ben also shared his experience on how he was arrested in Libya and tortured by the Libyan military.



Watch the interview below:



