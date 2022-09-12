My journey to prominence is the handy work of God – Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie

First female President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie

The first female President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), who went ahead to serve three terms continuously, Mrs. Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie, has attributed her success to the doing of God.

Before becoming the president of the inky fraternity, she served under the ace journalist who later became Ghana’s Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire as well as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Mr. Kabral Blay-Amihere, as Vice President.



Mrs. Affenyi-Dadzie said this on the BBUM Show on GTV on Sunday, September 11, 2022.



When asked by one of the hosts of the show, Ms. Thelma Tackie that among all her field as a media person, financial analysis, and her role in Aglow, what makes her stand out, the three-term former President of GJA, answered in the affirmative, saying “God is the source of everything, so I pride myself as a daughter of the Most-high God and so I work diligently for him with passion.”



According to her, she has been an activist throughout her life as she began assembling some people, both old and young, and offering them leadership. I tell them to do this, don’t do this, and they obey.

She explained that her mother wanted her (Mrs. Affenyi-Dadzie) to go to Wesley Girls High School, but at that time she was on the waiting list. She (Gifty) had a dream and in that dream, she heard a voice saying she should rather pursue her second choice school, which happened to be Winneba Secondary School.



“I told my mum about the dream and my decision to opt for Winneba Secondary School. My mum declined, so I went to talk to one of her friends, and finally, I was enrolled at Winneba Secondary School.



"The Lord wanted to write a statement out of my life, so I have pursued my dreams since then,” Mrs. Affenyi-Dadzie disclosed.



The ‘Beautiful, Bold, Ugly and Maverick’ (BBUM) ‘ seeks to unveil how some selected media ‘generals’ rose through the ranks to where they are now without fear.