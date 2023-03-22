My joy in life is to put smiles on the faces of people – NAPO

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia South Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh affectionately called NAPO has revealed that his greatest joy as a human being is to put smiles on the faces of people.

He indicates that it is the reason why he supports people around him so they can also help others and impact lives.



“I always want to see people closer to me move on to higher levels in life. I feel that when I help people to become prosperous in life, they can also help others to achieve great things. If God blesses me, I believe that the blessing I’ve received from God should trickle down to the people around me.

I am only happy when I put smiles on people’s faces. I divide my resources into three. One goes to God, one goes to my investment and one I put in my highlife account,” he said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



He continued “I got into Parliament not because I can make money but because I want to make a difference in the lives of people. So my joy is to see the lights on and the availability of fuel and not how much I profit from it. I don’t even expect people to appreciate me for the work I’ve done. If I’m helping MPs I don’t expect anything from them.”