My last laugh will be the best laugh – Quayson reacts to Supreme Court ruling

James Gyakye Quayson

Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson has said that he will not give up on the fight to ensure that justice is served to him and the people of his Constituency.

The Supreme Court Wednesday ruled that the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson cannot hold himself as the Member of Parliament for the people of Assin North.



At the Supreme Court Wednesday, Justices Agnes Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher dissented while Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi voted in favour.



In an earlier ruling at the Cape Coast High Court, presided over by Justice Coram Kwasi Boakye, the court had ruled that Mr Gyakye Quayson was not eligible to contest the December 7, 2020, Parliamentary Elections because he bore dual citizenship before picking nomination forms from the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).



Reacting to the ruling the now-former Assin North Member of Parliament says he takes his energy from the youth in his constituency who have proven that they have what it takes to ensure the growth of the constituency.



He assured them that they will laugh last indicating that the last laugh is the best.

James Gyakye Quayson indicated that the fight is not just about him but for the people who trusted him and gave him the mandate to represent them in the lawmaking house.



“I would have given up this fight by now if I were fighting on my own volition or for my personal gratification. I came down here to take up this mantle upon your numerous calls and at this point, I live not for myself but for your interest,” he said.



Read His Statement Below



Hon. James Gyakye Quayson writes, …..



I would have given up this fight by now if I were fighting on my own volition or for my personal gratification. I came down here to take up this mantle upon your numerous calls and at this point, I live not for myself but for your interest.

Especially the teeming Youth in the constituency who have proven to me that, you have what it takes to make Assin North great and strong given the needed support and direction.



I remain overwhelmed by your outpour of unalloyed Solidarity and brazen commitment in the face of the callous desire of the government to undermine your will and choices.



I am emboldened by your unwavering support to keep soldiering on and I am optimistic our laugh shall be the best because we shall definitely laugh last.