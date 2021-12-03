My life is in danger, my Albanian baby daddy wants to take my child - UK-based Ghanaian woman

Source: SVTV Africa

UK based Ghanaian single mother, Margaret Brown, has revealed how her Albanian baby daddy spies on her as a means to take their daughter from her.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Margaret indicated that her baby daddy only got involved with her to secure his stay in the UK. As a result, he dumped her right after Margaret gave birth.



“He had an asylum passport and his lawyer told him the only way he could become a resident is by a child. So he always gave me pressure to have a child with him. I call my daughter a miracle baby because I was on contraceptives so I didn't even know till my fifth month,” she told host, DJ Nyaami.



Margaret further stated that soon after she gave birth, he drove her out of his house and does not cater for the child. Moreover, he has people watching her moves.



“The laws here say the father can only take custody of a child if the mother has mental issues or is violent. He has tried to get me to react to things so that he would use them against me. He connived with my neighbour who vandalised my car just to get a reaction.”

Now, all I want is someone who will help me with an apartment outside of London so that he won't find me. I don't need him because he doesn't even help with the child anyway,” she said on Daily Hustle in the UK.



watch full video below



