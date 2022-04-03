132
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks

The man at the center of the gun incident has been identified as a policeman

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police arrest man brandishing gun

Man at center of gun incident speaks

I only removed my sidearm after I was first attacked - Suspect

The man at the center of a gun incident on a road believed to be the Accra-Cape Coast Road has spoken about exactly what he says happened, stating that the viral video did not capture the true essence of what happened.

In the audio shared on a Ghana Police Service Press Corp WhatsApp platform, the man identified himself as the policeman involved in the fracas with the man that has since gone viral.

While blaming whoever shared the video and the media for not carrying the full details of the story, he went on to give his own narration of things, emphasizing that he only acted the way he did because his life was threatened by the civilian.

“The way the thing happened, that is not where they started the video from. I wish you will all pray for me. It can happen to you, it can happen to anyone of us as it happened to me but that is not the true case.

“The truth is that the person attacked me with a cutlass and that he even hurt my back with the cutlass. Me being a policeman or as one of us, what would you do if you were the one? My life was in immediate danger. When he attacked me, he never knew I was a policeman. After hitting me with the cutlass, then he was coming towards me again.

“It was there that I removed my sidearm and then they realized that something was about to happen and I’m also fighting for my life. There, I asked him to withdraw the cutlass but he refused. And it was in public so people were coming from here and there and then he put the cutlass in the boot.

“I also wanted to use any means possible to pin him down and by then, I had already informed Control for assistance,” he said.

Listen to the rest of the audio below:



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service said it had arrested the man who was seen in the viral video brandishing a pistol while physically assaulting another man.

In a statement made on the official Facebook page of the Service, it said the man had been arrested and the weapon he was brandishing has been retrieved.

“The person involved in attacking the motorist has been arrested and the weapon retrieved. Full details will follow soon,” the statement said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
