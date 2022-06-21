‘My loyalty to Akufo-Addo blinded me to a lot of things’ – Boakye Agyarko speaks

Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy, has opened up about his relationship with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following his dismissal by the president over some negotiations relating to the Africa Middle East Resources Investment (AMERI) power deal.

Agyarko, who was sacked after being in office for 17 months stated that he could not voluntarily resign from his ministerial portfolio because of his excellent relationship with the President and his passion for going all out in serving his nation.



He stated that he was also determined to make sure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo succeeded in his tenure, therefore, he was blinded by a lot of things that went wrong in the government that could have made him resign voluntarily.



He stressed that for the over twenty years he worked with the Bank of New York, he always had his resignation letter in his bag, therefore, it was easy for him to leave at any point in time but it was not so while serving as a minister of state.



“My father thought me something [that] the day you take a position or an appointment, that very day you should write your resignation. Be man enough to walk away from any situation that does not sit well with you. I can tell you that [for the] twenty-five years at the Bank of New York, I had my resignation letter in my briefcase every single day. The minute I entered government, I was ready to get out any day,” Boakye Agyarko said on Asempa FM’s ‘Ekosii Sen’ show on Monday, June 20.



When asked why he did not resign voluntarily but had to wait to be fired, he explained that the details of him waiting till he was fired is in a different conversation. “People will tell you that the intention to leave government was right from the beginning. Sometimes, things get in the way; passion to serve your country; my loyalty to Akufo-Addo, to see him succeed, it blinds you to a lot of things and as hopeful as human beings are, you keep on until it gets to a point where you either leave or you are fired.

“For me, being fired is nothing. If you live in American culture, firing is the norm. In my Vice Presidency at the Bank of New York, I had to fire over 300 to 400 people; it’s a difficult thing to do but it’s a must. So, I take it as someone has given you a job, whatever reasons the person has, they can take back their job and you as the employee must stand ready,” Agyarko noted.



When asked again if he will accept another appointment in the Akufo-Addo-led government, the 66-year-old responded, “I am pursuing my own presidential ambition, for which a lot of people kicked against right from the beginning. I will not abandon it to go and do any other thing. Look, I am focused on what I have to do for myself and my nation. That is my focus. If you serve with all your strength and the person doesn’t appreciate it, you move on.



“If I cannot give something a hundred percent, I will not do it. My father once again taught me [that] things done by halves are never done right. If this [presidential candidature] is my focus, let me give my hundred percent. Whatever I do in life, I commit myself a hundred percent to not having a lukewarm attitude. I’m I not deserving of being the flagbearer of the NPP?” he quizzed.



Background



In August 2018, Boakye Agyarko was dismissed by President Akufo-Addo following revelations that the renegotiated AMERI deal was fraught with corruption.

“President Akufo-Addo has asked Mr Boakye Agyarko to hand over his office to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu, who will act temporarily as Minister of Energy, until a substantive appointment is made.



“The President wishes Mr Boakye Agyarko well in his future endeavours,” this was contained in the letter issued to sack Boakye Agyarko.



With President Akufo-Addo completing his second 4-year mandate in 2024, many are lacing their boots to contest the NPP’s upcoming presidential primaries.



Apart from Boakye Agyarko, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Agric, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are also said to be preparing to officially announce their bids to lead the NPP into the next election.