‘My medical records are intact’ – Agyapong responds to Ablakwa’s absenteeism ‘charge’

North Tongu MP, Okudzeto Ablakwa and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Ablakwa threatens to report Kennedy Agyapong over absenteeism

Kennedy Agyapong undergoes surgery in the United States



Adwoa Safo dominates political discourse



Kennedy Agyapong has stated his readiness to face the Privileges Committee of Parliament over his reported absence without permission sometime last year.



According to him, he was absent for health reasons and he can prove with the necessary documentation that he was out for a valid cause.

In an interview on NET2 TV's 'The Dialogue' programme that aired on February 23, 2022, he said his situation was different from that of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



"Nobody should make a mistake and tell me the Adwoa Safo issue is internal matters, I also have my medical concerns. Okudzeto says I should not talk about Parliament?



"I will talk about Parliament, I have my medical records to show the surgery I underwent, 14th September, it is there. Let Adwoa Safo also bring her medical records. And people come to tell us about internal matters, please!" Kennedy Agyapong stressed.



He had earlier spoken about skipping a scheduled medical review for late January because of the New Patriotic Party. "NPP people always are looking for a foolish person to play with, but that fool has grown wise," he added.

Ablakwa hints at dragging Ken, two others before Privileges Committee



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, earlier this week hinted that, he will be dragging three MPs before the Privileges Committee for their absenteeism without the Speaker’s permission.



The three MPs are; Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome-Kwabenya MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP and Henry Quartey, Ayawaso Central MP.



According to Ablakwa, the trio had at different times been absent from 15 Parliamentary sittings without notice to the Speaker.

In an interview with Accra–based Joy FM, the North Tongu MP noted that, through his own investigations, he discovered that Adwoa Safo was not the only culprit of absenteeism even though her case had come up recently.



He said, “these two other MPs [Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey] would have gotten away with this but for my checks and for going through the records which I took it upon myself to do.”



He indicated that Parliament must itself have the ability to detect MPs who do not show up to perform the duties for which they were elected.



“I am not saying that the law should not take its course in the case of Sarah Adwoa Safo. All I’m saying is let us apply the law fairly. Let us not be discriminatory.

"I have gone through the vote and proceedings between October 24 and November 26 2021 in our last meeting and I have discovered that the Honourable Henry Quartey and the Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong missed 18 working days consistently and consecutively.



"They have breached Article 97(1)(c) clearly and they have also flouted Order 16(1) of our standing orders. I am saying I welcome the discussion on the need for all Members of Parliament to take their work seriously for us to eschew absenteeism and to punish same.



"Therefore, let us apply the law fairly in a non-discriminatory manner and let us ensure that the Privileges Committee, when they come to sit on the matter relating to absenteeism, they sit and consider all three MPs for Dome-Kwabenya, for Ayawaso Central, and for Assin Central,” Ablakwa said.



“That is what I have begun. The first thing to do is to conduct your search, put all the evidence together. I have done that. I have gone public with my findings. The next step is to raise it on the floor and I can assure you that that will be done. So I am following the process,” he stated.