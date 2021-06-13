My 'mentor' TB Joshua was an ordained man of God - Computer Man

Prophet Eric Amponsah a.k.a Computer Man

Source: Michael Agyiri, Contributor

Founder and Leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah has described the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua of the Synagogue Church of all Nations as a true man of God who had a lot of influence on his life.

Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Computer Man as he is popularly referred to detailed his personal encounter with the late Nigerian televangelist as far back as 2002.



"He (TB Joshua) was my mentor and when we talk about the pure and undiluted gift, that was what he had. He was an ordained man of God. People are saying all sorts of things but that is nonsense."



"I met TB Joshua in 2002. I went to Nigeria. He is a very simple man not like us who are quite exuberant. I went there on August 9, 2002. I know the man I am talking about and I am very saddened by his death," he said.



Computer Man went ahead to address the issue of allegations and questions being asked about the trueness of the late Prophet who performed several miracles in his days.



"All those labelling him as fake, I would say, have water clogged in their heads. People always attribute good things to the devil. They keep doing these things. When I conduct interviews, I see people commenting 'fake, occultic prophet'... How can you say such things about a man who has saved billions of lives globally? People from all walks of lives were attending the church of TB Joshua. Even our former President Mills went there," he added.

Prophet TB Joshua was declared dead in an announcement by his Synagogue Church of all Nations on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



He died at the age of 58 years.



Watch video below



