My mother died with pain of political death threats on my life – Kennedy Agyapong reveals

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency and a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has opened up about the story of how his mother's passing was connected to politics.

Speaking in a Face-to-Face interview with Umaru Sanda on Citi TV on August 15, 2023, he disclosed that his decision to plunge into the political arena had been met with mixed reactions within his family.



He explained that while his father had been supportive of his political ambitions, his mother opposed the idea due to concerns over the nature of insults commonly associated with the political landscape.



“Well, you know, to tell you the truth, my father was in full support but my mother couldn’t take it because of the insults and all those things,” he said.



The Assin Central lawmaker added that the death of his mother occurred shortly after a threat on his life was issued by former Minister of Water Resources and Works and Housing, Alhaji Collins Dauda's brother.



Kennedy Agyapong recounted, “To break the news to you, my mother died because of threats against me, when honorable Collins Dauda’s brother threatened to kill me.

"I remember my mother died on the 13th of November, on the 10th I visited her and she was pleading with me to stop politics because they said they were going to kill me, she was like 'Kwame you will kill me, Kwame you will kill me,' that was Thursday, and then Friday I left for Kumasi.



"... and Sunday afternoon coming back to Accra, I got the bad news that my mother had died because she was saying my heart, my heart, you will kill me, you will kill me.”



Kennedy Agyapong is contesting for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



