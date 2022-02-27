My nephew was given negative COVID-19 certificate despite testing positive - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong commends Akufo-Addo over handling of COVID-19 pandemic
Kennedy Agyapong slams ‘naturally born-bad’ Ghanaians
Minority demands accountability over COVID-19 expenditure
Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has observed some lapses in Ghana’s COVID-19 testing regime.
Kennedy Agyapong notes that infected persons are able to use various means to procure certifications that classify them as not testing positive for the virus.
In an interview with GTV, Kennedy Agyapong cited the case of a nephew of his who despite testing positive for COVID-19 managed to get a negative test result to travel to Canada.
The lawmaker said he was left gobsmacked by the development which he views as posing a danger to Ghana.
Kennedy Agyapong espoused reasons to validate government’s intention of making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory.
“Ghanaians are naturally born-bad. I can tell you a nephew of mine tested positive and he was going to Canada. They managed to get a negative test for him. How? When I heard it, I said eiish this is very dangerous. So if it’s not mandatory and you go out there and get positive and infect people, do you know the cost?” he quizzed.
Kennedy Agyapong further commended the government over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Kennedy Agyapong, but for the proactiveness of the government, millions of lives would have been consumed by the pandemic.
He jabbed the NDC, noting that they would have messed up the economy if they were in power.
“The way Akufo-Addo has controlled this COVID-19, let me commended him. Look at how Akufo-Addo and NPP government have controlled this COVID. And we have opposition ranting. If they were in power, millions of Ghanaians would have died because they have no clue about managing this,” he said.
