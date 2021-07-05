My nephew was urinating in a gutter and was hit by a stray bullet – Aunty of Ejura shooting victim

There was a violent clash among the military officers and the youth of Ejura

An Auntie of one of the victims who were shot at Ejura, Rita Sefa Amponsah is gutted about her nephew’s predicament.

According to her, Louis Ayikpe who sustained gunshot wounds on his stomach was not part of the protest.



She indicates that Louis was urinating into the gutter when he was hit by the stray bullet been shot into the protesting crowd.



“He was urinating when the bullet caught him unaware,” she is reported to have said.



Rita Sefa Amponsah says it’s difficult to fathom adding that her nephew has not been able to eat since he was brought to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“He has not eaten since. It is only today that the doctor asks us to give him water,” she said.



Adding that “He has not eaten since. It is only today that the doctor asks us to give him water”.



Meanwhile Member of Parliament for the area Mohammed Bawa Braimah has visited the victims and have made a donation to both families to support them in these trying times.