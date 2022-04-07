My new album will make it to GRAMMYS – M.I. Abaga assures fans

Nigerian Musician MI Abaga born Jude Lemfani Abaga

Nigerian Musician MI Abaga born Jude Lemfani Abaga has said that he will release his album very soon.

He is optimistic that the album which has been in the pipeline for several years will make a great impact.



The Rapper believes GRAMMYS nomination may come out of the album now that he is a married man and is focused on his goals.



MI made this known in a tweet after his engagement to the love of his life Eniola Amafe.



“And now that that is all over… music coming soon. Now I can focus so I release this album properly.. because it is a classic. Might win a Grammy.. I appreciate your patience.”



Who Is M.I. Abaga?MI Abaga is one of the leading Nigerian artistes to have led the industry into making it a force to reckon with Internationally.



Although he hasn’t been active on the music scene for some time, his contribution to it cannot be written off.

Jude Lemfani Abaga popularly known as M.I. Abaga is a Nigerian rapper and record producer.



M.I rose to fame in 2006 with the song “Crowd Mentality”.



His debut album Talk About It was released in 2008. The LP was succeeded by MI 2: The Movie.



M.I. Abaga was born on October 4, 1981, in Jos in Nigeria making him 40 years old.



Does MI have a Child?The Rapper has in the past declared that he will not have children. However, one cannot tell now that he’s married whether he will rescind the decision.



Is M.I. Abaga Married?M.I. Abaga is engaged to Eniola Mafe who he has confessed love for. The Rapper announced his engagement to his love in a tweet saying “Wanted to share that I’ve gotten engaged to @EniolaMafe ♥️. I’m generally very private with things like this but I wanted to share my joy with you guys. Pray for us… we will need it! Thank you for your support!