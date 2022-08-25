My pastor shut me out of his house because I asked for money for a flight ticket - US-based Ghanaian recounts

Sarah Ntifo is a US-based Ghanaian coach

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian coach Sarah Ntifo has disclosed that she asked several well-to-do pastors to support her buy her flight ticket to the US, but none assisted her.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Sarah revealed that she had won a scholarship to study and play football in America.



Moreover, her visa had been approved, but her family struggled to purchase a flight ticket.



“It was a full scholarship, so getting the visa was easy. After I got the visa, I had less than a week before school resumed, but the flight ticket was a problem.



I told my brother that we should inform the pastors who have businesses and can help. They all disappointed us even though I had a visa. We visited one in the morning, but he didn’t even open the door for us,” she recounted.

Fortunately for Sarah, she got the ticket on time to resume class. According to her, a woman gave up her savings for her to follow her dreams.



“The woman who helped me get the ticket is the same person who sponsored my tertiary education. So I could not go to her immediately for the ticket. She gave up her money for her flight ticket for me to get mine,” Sarah told DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle Worldwide.



Sarah studied at the Coaches College in Douglas, Arizona, and another scholarship to study at another university in Maine.