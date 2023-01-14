0
My people have regretted voting me out so I’m considering returning as their MP – Ayeh Paye

AYEH PAYE SAMUEL 333 Former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh Paye

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradionline.com

The former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh Paye has disclosed his intention to contest the seat again.

The former lawmaker revealed on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the constituents want him back as their MP.

He told host Kwabena Agyapong that the current MP has exhibited a high level of incompetence and the constituents want him (Ayeh Paye) back.

“My people and constituents are crying. They have regretted voting for the current MP. The people want me back and so I am considering going back. I may contest the parliamentary primaries.”

He said his track record is there for all to see and without his influence and work, Ayensuano would not have had a district.

He indicated he was not scared of any contest and for him, he would defeat anyone in any contest since the people have seen his worth and the value he brought to them when he was MP.

He has also noted that the current MP must learn the skill of lobbying to bring development to the people so their poor road network is repaired.

The current MP for the area is National Democratic Congress’ Teddy Safori Addi.

