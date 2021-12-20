My policies are in the ‘People's Manifesto’ - Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former president, John Dramani Mahama, has responded to President Akufo-Addo’s challenge for him and the NDC to provide a well thought through policy it has proffered since it went into opposition.



Speaking at the 2021 national annual delegates congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dared the opposition party and its leader to name one policy to aid in the country’s development.



The president said while in opposition, his party (NPP) outlined a number of interventions it intended to roll out once it assumed the reigns of the country.

He stated that for this reason, his government was able to hit the ground running in the implementation of the flagship programmes since it had previously thought through it in opposition, however the NDC has failed to do same.



“I want you to ask yourselves one question…what is the one policy that the National Democratic Congress and their leader John Dramani Mahama have thought about in these 5 years in opposition that they have brought to the people of Ghana…somebody should give me one idea that has emerged from the National Democratic Congress in these 5 years that will bring about progress for Ghana. The answer is zero…not [even] one single idea” an energized President Akufo-Addo said.



But in a sharp response to the president on his social media timeline, John Mahama said he [President Akufo-Addo] should take a moment in the comfort of the private jet he charters on his foreign trips to go through the NDC’s 2020 manifesto christened ‘People’s Manifesto’ to find the policies.



“To answer his rhetorical question on policy, if only he took a moment, in the comfort of his chartered jet, to read the People's manifesto, he would have at least learnt about the 'Big Push' (an accelerated infrastructure plan for Ghana), 'Free Primary Health Care Plan', the ‘1 million jobs plan’, 'Ghana FIRST' (Framework for Industrial Revitalisation, Support and Transformation) and several other well-thought-through and costed policies,” Former President Mahama wrote on his Facebook wall.





To this end, the former president has offered to give the president an autographed copy of the ‘People’s Manifesto’.



“I am willing to provide him with an autographed copy of the manifesto,” he added.



