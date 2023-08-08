‘My priority is to unseat Zenator Rawlings’ - Nii Noi Nortey submits forms to contest Klottey Korley seat

Parliamentary candidate aspirant for Klottey Korley, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey

There was euphoria at the Klottey Korley Constituency yesterday in Accra as the darling boy of Osu, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey submitted his nomination forms to contest the NPP Parliamentary Primaries for the 2024 elections.

Tens of thousands of NPP delegates, Osu Chiefs and supporters clad in NPP paraphernalia lined up the streets of Osu amidst singing, chanting and dancing as they joined Nii Noi and his campaign team for the historic moment.



They cheered him at the forecourt of the Osu Mantse Palace in appreciation of his good works for the party and the crowd continued their chanting; "No Nii Noi, No vote".



Nii Noi Nortey who was optimistic about unseating Zenator Agyemang Rawlings in the 2024 general parliamentary election said; “My message is simple. It is to unseat Zenator Rawlings in the 2024 election.”



He continued; “it is has been 16 years in opposition for the NPP but in 2024, we want to wrestle the seat from the NDC. So after vetting, I will plead with delegates to look at my good works in reviving the constituency to be a winning one for the NPP and vote for me.”



He further said, “My message to the delegates is to look at my hard work and reward me accordingly. Osu Adabraka, Asylum Down victory is near for us to change the destiny of this constituency”.



He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the delegates and his support base and stressed “My slogan is action and not words”.





Over the years, there have been speculations against Nii Noi Nortey about his identity with few people saying he’s not a Ga but yesterday that conspiracy was disregarded as Osu chiefs threw their full support for their son.



Joseph Nii Noi Adumuah, a principal member of the Owuo Wei Royal family, confirmed that “Valentina Nii Noi Nortey belongs to this house Owuo We Royal house and whoever is saying otherwise should prove it because we know our own”.



“The entire family give him the full support and we are hoping that he will succeed. If anyone knows the source of his birth, he should prove it. You can’t go to any family house you don’t belong to but you go to where you belong to and the people receive you”, he added.



He urged the good people of Osu and the constituency to disregard the false information against their Nii Noi Nortey.



The Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Richard Kwabena Mpery also stated; “We empowered you to go fight and be elected by the delegates so that you can help us wrestle the seat from the NDC.

We want peace and unity in this constituency, so after the primaries, we will also need all on board to win the general election so we will plead with you to advise your supporters to campaign devoid of insults.”



Some of the delegates described Nii Noi Nortey as “a unifier, charismatic and down-to-earth leader” who listens and understands his people.



The delegates touted Nii Noi as the right candidate for the party to win the parliamentary seat saying “The NPP must make a conscious and deliberate effort to support to win us majority seats, come the 2024 general elections”.



He was accompanied by NPP delegates from all 11 electoral areas, Osu Chiefs and Queen mothers, Asafo groups, Opinion Leaders, Assembly Members, supporters and sympathizers across the Klottey Korle constituency.



