My prophecy has come to pass – Reverend Owusu Bempah on LGTBQI+ debate

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah is the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries

•Reverend Owusu Bempah says recent conversations about LGBTQ+ is a manifestation of a prophecy he made in 2020

• He prophesied that a Joe Biden government will sponsor LGBTQ campaigns across the world



• He wants Parliament to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has disclosed that the LGBTQI+ saga currently raging on media platforms in the country was revealed to him in 2020.



In an interview with Okay FM on Tuesday, September 12, 2021, Reverend Owusu Bempah claimed credit for rightly prophesying about the controversy which he claims was triggered by the victory of Joe Biden as President of the United States of America.



“I prophesied that God had made His angel take the key from Trump so he was not going to win the elections. Joe Biden was going to win and one of the effects of his victory would be the promotion of homosexual activities. We prayed against it but Biden still won. This shows that what God revealed to me has come to pass. LGBTQ is the issue everyone is discussing.”

Reverend Owusu Bempah was however unhappy with the opposition the anti-LGBTQI+ bill is facing.



According to him, with Ghana well-positioned in God’s heart, it will be a travesty for the country to institutionalize same-sex relations.



He commended the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and all proponents of the anti LGBTQI+ bill.



Reverend Owusu Bempah said that Ghana’s spiritual protective cover would be removed if LGBTQI+ is legalized.



“What is happening is unfortunate. Ghana is a holy country and our ancestors abhor this. Our president has said it will not be passed under him. Every leader in this country is also against LGBTQ,” he said.

What Reverend Owusu Bempah said about homosexuals



In a prophecy on September 19, 2020, detailing why Joe Biden was going to win the US elections and why the world should be concerned with a Joe Biden victory, Owusu Bempah stated that America under Biden will push the LGBQI+ agenda across various countries.



"Well, I can say it is not certain yet because in the spiritual realm, a lot of things are happening although I personally support Trump to win, Joe Biden is not easy as people thought he would be. I will call Donald Trump's office to pray for him although he had repented from his sins as I last said. It is indecisive but he will win because Joe Biden is not a good leader, he wants to let gays and lesbians have freedom but God had chosen Trump for a purpose as I told you about" he said on Okay FM.